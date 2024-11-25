Hastings butcher's plea for people to support local business this Christmas

Support small local business's this Christmas

Please aupport small local business this Christmas. All Small business are really struggling and this Christmas will be the hardest one yet but with your support small local shops might make it through the other side. Rather than buying everything at the big supermarkets why not pop to your local shops Butcher's, greengrocer's, fishmongers etc

Spending a small amount in each makes of these shops would make a really big difference.

Thanks from us a P A Fisher & Son Family Butchers and have a very happy Christmas & New Year

10-12 Hughenden Road, Hastings

east Sussex Tn34 3TG

