Hastings car lot with flats consent up for auction

A former car sales lot with planning permission for nine flats in Hastings is coming up for auction in March.

The land at 381-389 Old London Road, is among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £350,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Planning permission has been granted for a three-storey block of nine flats and associated landscaping.

“We are expecting strong interest from developers looking for a quick-start project with one layer of red tape peeled away, especially with the Government wanting 1.5 million new homes built in five years.”

The land offers easy access to Hastings town centre with its various local and national retailers, schools, supermarkets and further amenities as well as the railway station and

A former pub at 391 Old London Road with planning permission for five flats in Hastings is listed at the auction with a freehold guide price of £250,000-plus..

Jade added: “This property offers easy access to Hastings town centre with its various local and national retailers, schools, supermarkets and further amenities as well as the mainline railway station and seafront.”

There is planning consent for the building which housed the old Hare & Hounds pub, which closed in 2006, to be redeveloped with three ground floor flats and two on the first floor, with basement storage.

Also in Hastings, a block comprising ground floor commercial premises and seven flats all sold on long leases, is being offered with a freehold guide price of 125,000 to £145,000 as an investment.

Haig House in Devonshire Road currently generates £15,450 per annum in rent and ground rents.

Jade added: “We consider this freehold property ideal for continued investment. The property offers easy access to Hastings mainline railway station and Priory Meadow shopping centre.

The commercial premises is let to Vine House Care at a current rental of £15,000 per annum on a five-year lease from February 2021 and the flats are all sold on 12-year leases.

A cottage needing repair and refurbishment in a village setting near Battle is being offered jointly with Wyatt Hughes.

Two-bedroom 2 West Central Cottage in Lower Street, Ninfield, as a freehold guide price of £180,000 to £190,000 with vacant possession.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This mid-terrace cottage is located in a rural location in the village of Ninfield a short distance from Battle with its wider range of shops, schools and amenities.

“Once works are carried out it will make an excellent home for owner-occupation or could be let to provide a good income.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/86/

A two-bedroom ground floor flat with a garden in Bexhill is offered jointly with Burgess & Co on a leasehold guide price of £125,000-plus and vacant possession.

Jade said: “This flat is located just a short walk away from the seafront, as well as the town centre with its wide array of amenities and mainline railway station.

“It has a gas heating system via radiators and double glazed windows throughout and, once enhanced, would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

Tenure is the remainder of 199-year lease from May 1988.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/51/

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 18 March and concludes on Thursday 20 March.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.