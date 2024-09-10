Mr Pepper’s Hot Potato, based at Priory Meadow, started out in December 1989 in the Old Town and was set up by Mark Pepper, working with his brothers Jeff and David.

The business, which specialises in jacket potatoes, offering a wide range of fillings, has had five locations across the town since it was established, and is now run by Mark’s son, Jack.

Sadly, Mark died last year of cancer aged 62 and Jack has taken over the reins in his father’s memory.

He said: “My dad died last year on November 17. It was very sudden. He found out he had Stage 4 cancer in various places over his body. He was given three months to live but died four weeks after diagnosis.

“Last year, Dad mentioned to me that it would be nice to celebrate our 35th year by seeing if we could reach out to the Observer and see if we could get into the paper. So I'm very pleased I'm managing to honour that in his memory, as he is greatly missed by all of the family.

“I am also doing a charity ultra challenge walk of 100km in his memory, raising money for St Michael’s Hospice, as that is where he passed away. So far, we have currently raised more than £3,000.

“I love my job and am very proud and happy to carry on what my dad started.”

Jack revealed the most popular jacket potatoes among customers.

He said: “Cheese and beans is the absolute classic. But we do offer a wide variety. The tuna mayo and the homemade coleslaw are also very popular choices.”

The long-standing business came about after Jack’s father, who used to sell ice cream at events, realised there was a lack of healthier snacks to eat, so Mr Pepper’s Hot Potato was born.

Jack said: “The idea was to create a little community based on family values. Dad always wanted to be his own boss and to spend lots of time with his family. It’s a family business, with me running it with the rest of the family’s support. I am one of five siblings. I have an older brother Sam, two younger brothers Arthur and Edward and a little sister called Beatrix, as well as my step-mum Caroline Pepper.”

1 . Mr Pepper's Hot Potato, in Hastings, is celebrating 35 years in business. Pictured: Jack Pepper at his shop in Priory Meadow. Mr Pepper's Hot Potato, in Hastings, is celebrating 35 years in business. Pictured: Jack Pepper at his shop in Priory Meadow. Photo: staff

2 . Mr Pepper's Hot Potato, in Hastings, is celebrating 35 years in business. Mr Pepper's Hot Potato, in Hastings, is celebrating 35 years in business. Photo: staff

3 . Mr Pepper's Hot Potato, in Hastings, is celebrating 35 years in business. Mr Pepper's Hot Potato, in Hastings, is celebrating 35 years in business. Photo: staff