Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family-run shop, that has been in Hastings for more than a century, is closing down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wisdens Sports, based in Trinity Street, has operated since 1908.

The owners, Mark Wisden and Ian Gill, made the announcement this week that the store will close down soon, publishing a statement on Monday (January 6) on the shop’s Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said it was becoming ‘increasingly difficult’ to make the business viable.

Wisdens

The store also thanked all of their customers for shopping with them over the years.

The shop’s owners said: “We are very sorry to have to announce that Wisdens Sports is closing down.

“We have been selling sports equipment in Hastings since 1908 but it has become increasingly difficult to make the shop viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank all of our amazing customers for the years of coming in and telling us all about their sporting achievements as well as taking advantage of our knowledge and experience of all the various sporting goods we sell.

Wisdens is closing down

“We will be offering 30 per cent discount on all products plus many other offers in store. We still have reasonable stock levels so please take advantage of these offers and tell us of your memories of us you have.

“Please also make sure you use any outstanding vouchers and credit notes you may have. Best wishes, Mark Wisden and Ian Gill.”