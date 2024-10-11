Hastings Mayor, Platinum Champion and The Voice winner to open new beauty salon in Hastings
A new beauty salon based at 177, Queens Road in Hastings will officially open at 4pm on Wednesday 16th October called Tranquility.
Cutting the ribbon will be Hastings Mayor Cllr Judy Rogers, Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean, the founder of Ashmira Botanica beauty products ( that are sold in Harrods of Knitsbridge and around 800 salons around the UK) Tracy Smith and the winner of The Voice Igor Grohotsky.
Director of Tranquility Lynn Elliott said " It's very exciting to open up Tranquility here in sunny Hastings and welcome new customers and pamper them, Tranquility offers a range of services and will be working with Sussex Coast College Hastings beauty treatment department, so do please come along to the grand opening on Wednesday and have a look at the services and array of products that will be available to purchase."
Lord Brett McLean said " In the current economic climate it is indeed wonderful news to welcome a brand new business to the Hastings high street that will provide a quality service to Hastings and St. Leonard's residents. "
