Hastings Old Town delicatessen celebrates 7 years in business

The business was acquired in 2018 by Richard Shattock and Ellie Lubbock-Shattock, a husband-and-wife team who live in St Leonards. The deli sells Sussex and Kent cheeses, cured meats and the usual staples such as butter, eggs and sourdough bread, along with locally-produced wines, ciders, beers and spirits.

Ellie said: "The business was actually established around 2009 by our landlady, and then it had two more owners before we bought it in 2018.

"We weren't looking for a business, but we saw it advertised and had some money to invest. We had used the shop previously, so we knew the shop, we loved the shop, and just thought that we'd love to have it."

She added: "We concentrate on Sussex and Kent cheeses now. We do have Parmesan and Comté because you have to, but otherwise it's all local and British cheeses. We like to support local growers and makers as much as possible.

"The licence we have means that you can only drink alcohol with food. So, if you're having a cheeseboard, we can open a bottle for you and you'll pay a corkage fee, or you can have a glass of wine, which would be a house red or white."

Lockdown was a very challenging time for most businesses, but as a food retailer, they were allowed to continue trading and also started a delivery service.

Ellie explains: "Lots of customers pre-ordered. We then received a flurry of calls and emails from people saying, "It's my sister's birthday, I can't get to her, I want to send her something." So, we were rushing around Hastings and St Leonards with little boxes of cheese and wine. It was really lovely and we had lots of tears on the doorstep.

"There's a lot of support from local people who live in the town, but Covid saw a lot of people selling up and moving away. Now there are people buying properties who don't necessarily live here themselves. They don't shop in the old town, and they don't support the businesses, which is definitely a problem.

"But we enjoy getting to know our local customers and offering a friendly service to them. We're constantly trying to adapt and make sure that we've got the extra bits and pieces that people want, whilst maintaining our selection of cheeses and our coffee, which we're well known for. And I think sometimes people are quite surprised when we show them how much we stock here"

Opening times are Tuesday-Saturday 10-4, Sunday 11-3 and closed on Mondays. You can visit their website at https://www.penbuckles.co.uk/

