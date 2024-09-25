Wooden boards have been placed all across the rear of Owens in Robertson Street.

The company which ran the venue has also gone into administration.

Owens, a ‘family fun factory’, opened at the former Debenhams building in Robertson Street in October 2022.

Ahead of its opening, it was awarded £400,000 from the Towns Fund investment after being added to the Hastings Town Deal programme in summer 2022 with the aim of creating 35 new jobs.

The Towns Fund was announced by the Government in 2019 and set up to support an initial 101 places across England to develop a Town Deal proposal for regeneration. A Town Deal is an agreement in principle between the Government, the council and the Town Deal board.

However, in September last year Owens put out a statement saying the attraction was closing ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

And at the end of last November, Owens said the venue was expected to remain shut for ‘up to a year’.

Parent company CFEC Ltd issued a statement at the time, saying the 77,000 square foot site would undergo a ‘multi-million pound redevelopment’, which would include ‘hi-tech VR and immersive gaming, a bowling zone, improved golf facilities, a new, separate soft play arena, and a 160-seater seaview restaurant and lounge’.

CFEC Ltd also said it remained ‘committed to Hastings’.

According to Companies House, which lists company information, CFEC Ltd went into administration on August 21,2024.

Lubov Chernukhin, a former investment banker who co-financed the attraction, and has been reported in the national press as being a major donor to the Conservative party, is still listed as an active director of CFEC Ltd.

When Owens opened in October 2022, attractions included a football simulator, pool tables, duck pin bowling, circus of illusions, table tennis, pirates smuggler experience, 1066 experience and a bistro, as well as named attractions, such as Jurassica Live, Toxic Wasteland, Wonders of Wizardry, and Urban Fallout.

The new centre was opened by husband and wife Graham and Debbie Owen, the creators of Phileas Fogg's World of Adventures, which was awarded Tourist Attraction of the Year for Sussex.

Hastings Borough Council and CFEC Ltd have been approached for a comment.

