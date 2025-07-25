Hastings property without electricity sells for £130,000 at auction

A substantial residential property needing modernisation and without electricity in Hastings went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arranged over four levels, 83 Queens Road was among 170 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Meridian Property, it was sold for £130,000 freehold with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 24 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: said: “This opportunity to acquire a three storey premises arranged over four floors situated on the busy thoroughfare of Queens Road close to Hastings town centre and mainline railway station proved to be popular.

AUCTION: End of 23 George Street, Hastings Old Town

“Our purchaser could see the potential in the property. Although there is currently no electricity and it requires modernisation and refurbishment, we considered it ideal for investment or for owner occupation once works have been carried out.”

The two-bedroom property includes a basement and lower ground floor.

l Also in Hastings, a former pawn brokers premises set over three storeys at End of 23 George Street, Hastings Old Town, was listed with a freehold guide price of £100,000 to £110,000 with vacant possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property, still maintaining many of its original features but in need of some restoration and improvement work, was sold prior to the auction.”

SOLD: 83 Queens Road, Hastings

Number 23 is among the many quirky shops, restaurants and pubs that the Old Town has to offer and is a short distance from the seafront and Hastings town centre with its wider selection of national retailers, mainline railway station and further amenities.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 16 September and concludes on Thursday 18 September. Closing date for entries is 26 August, with the catalogue available from 29 August.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.