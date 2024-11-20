Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hastings shop owner has been left counting the cost after burglars broke into her business, causing extensive damage and stealing stock.

Hundreds of pounds worth of goods were taken from Sweet Cheeks, in Queens Road, during the early-morning break-in, owner Hayley Chessman said.

She said: “It’s been an awful couple of days and very upsetting, as we have all been working so hard on the shop since we opened back in July.

“We estimate it has cost us as a business around £500 plus time and effort to replace and repair the damage.”

Hayley Chessman at Sweet Cheeks in Queens Road pictured after the shop had a break-in.

She said at around 4.30am on Monday (November 18), a man smashed the glass in the main door before climbing inside.

Hayley added that an hour later, another man and woman climbed through the broken window in the door with a bag before taking stock from the shelves.

She said: “It’s just disheartening. A lot of Christmas hampers that I made up ready for next month are all gone, as well as a lot of stock, leaving a lot of mess and inconvenience.

“We work really hard here and it’s just such a shame that someone comes along and does this.

“We are very lucky on Queens Road because the community is lovely. All of the other shop owners really come together so we are actually like a little family, which is really nice.

“But this has made us think that we have to be more vigilant. We have had to put metal bars on the window and are thinking about other security that we can do. We’ have got an alarm system now. It’s a shame that we have to go to these lengths just to stop people breaking in and stealing our stuff. I say to other business owners: ‘be vigilant and maybe do the same and think about what security you’ve got’.”

Hayley said the police responded ‘really well’, arriving at the scene quickly and were able to get fingerprints.

She added: “We have got CCTV here as well so have quite good images and footage of the people that were in our shop, so hopefully something will come of that.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a statement.