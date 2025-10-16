Hastings traders welcome electronic tagging for prolific shoplifters

Hastings traders have welcomed Sussex Police’s use of electronic tagging for prolific shoplifters.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the Operation STOP pilot, repeat shoplifting offenders will be issued with GPS ankle devices, called Buddi tags, as part of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) or with agreement from probation services.

Sussex Police has become the first force in the country to tag two shoplifters with location monitoring devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One is Barry Farthing who was jailed for eight months and given a Criminal Behaviour Order, including a location monitoring tag, following a six-week shoplifting spree earlier this year, said police.

Barry Farthing. Pic: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said: "Farthing repeatedly targeted supermarkets in East Sussex between 18 August and 30 September, stealing items often on consecutive days.

"Officers had already been investigating him for 76 previous shoplifting related charges committed between January and March of this year.

"Farthing was arrested, charged with 46 counts of theft from a shop and remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 41-year-old, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 1 October and pleaded guilty to all offences.

"He was jailed for eight months and given a Criminal Behaviour Order. This outlines that upon release, Farthing has been ordered to wear a location monitoring tag for 12 months.

"He has also been banned from entering a 40-metre radius of the Co-Op in Parkstone Parade, Hastings, and from entering any Co-Operative or Tesco store in East Sussex during the same period." The tags can be set to trigger alerts that would be sent to the police, probation services or store security staff if an offender comes within a set distance from a location they are banned from entering.

John Bownas of Hastings Business Crime Reduction Partnership said: “With incidents of shop theft on the rise across the country this could be an important step in reversing the trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, we find that the vast majority of thefts are carried out by a relatively small number of offenders, and traditional methods of punishment and support have typically failed to change this behaviour.

“By having the courts order these tags to be worn it sends out a strong message to those who cause so much harm to retailers that they can’t simply take goods without consequences.

“Hopefully the ability to track movements will help the probation and drug and alcohol rehabilitation services better understand their clients and enable them to offer a greater hope of living more positive lives.

"The initiative is not meant as a punishment in itself, but rather a way of tailoring the help that is on offer to these prolific offenders.”