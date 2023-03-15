A wedding business has been ranked as one of the top businesses in its field.

Kate and Kate Celebrants, run by Kate Dyer and Kate Tym and based in Hastings and Battle, appeared in the Hitched.co.uk list of top UK wedding professionals.

The business recently won the Celebrant of the Year for East Sussex award in the Hitched Wedding Awards.

In the Hitched.co.uk list Kate and Kate Celebrants ranked at number 18.

Kate Dyer and Kate Tym

They said: “Having already won Celebrant of the Year for East Sussex in the prestigious Hitched Wedding Awards, this really was the icing on the (wedding) cake.“More than 18,000 wedding vendors registered on the Hitched.co.uk platform were given equal chances of winning, so being recognised despite such hefty competition really is quite a considerable achievement.

“We really love what we do and that passion shines through in the ceremonies we conduct. We are known for our person-centred approach, really taking the time to get to know the couples we work with and writing each ceremony from scratch so that it's utterly unique and completely representative of the couple whose special day we're involved in.

Kate Dyer said: “We're known for being able to inject some fun into a ceremony, while still keeping it poignant and meaningful. We work closely with our couples to make sure the tone of their celebration is exactly how they want it to be.”

Kate Tym said: “We're not restricted by time, so we can put in any amount of additional content, from sing-a-longs, to tying of the knot to having your dog as a ring-bearer. If you want anything in your ceremony we'll do our best to accommodate.

"We work alongside so many amazing local venues and are as happy in a stately home setting as we are in a tipi, field or even a back garden.

“We've been independent celebrants for more than seven years now and we work really hard to add in new ideas and keep things fresh. If there was an award for loving what you do - we'd definitely win that.”