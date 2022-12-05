Eastbourne Borough Council has launched a consultation to get opinions from people about the level of housing and employment growth.

The council wants to hear from residents, businesses and other stakeholders about the level of housing and employment growth that could be accommodated in Eastbourne up to 2039, including the locations where future developments might take place.

The growth strategy forms part of the Eastbourne Local Plan which will guide the type, amount and location of development in the borough. This consultation focuses specifically on housing and employment growth, including key development sites, and as such is not a draft Local Plan. Other issues, such as addressing climate change will be included in the Local Plan once prepared, and this will be subject to a future public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To have your say, please attend the drop-in event at the Town Hall on December 12 from 1pm to 7pm.

Have your say on housing numbers in Eastbourne (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad