Hays Travel Hastings to open in Priory Meadow

Work to refit the 1,931sq ft former Ernest Jones store, located in prime position by Queens Square entrance doors, began on January 20 and will include installing six desks for agents to meet with customers, a relaxed waiting area, plus a foreign exchange bureau.

Branch Manager Sarah Barry will oversee the team of expert travel consultants who will already be well-known to local customers having transferred from the Hastings branch.

Jane Schumm, retail director of Hays Travel, said: “Our excellent Hastings team are excited to be relocating to the popular Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

“ They can’t wait to open their doors and give a warm welcome to new and regular customers and help them with their holiday plans. The location is a great fit for us – Hays Travel has always been committed to supporting the communities where we operate and Priory Meadow has been a thriving hub for the community for over 25 years, we can’t wait to join them, and I wish Sarah and her team all the best in their new home.”

Andy Harvey, Priory Meadow Centre Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming family-owned business Hays to the scheme. Their relocation to Priory Meadow from the high street shows what a strong position the centre holds within Hastings, and the desirability to be a part of this fantastic shopping centre.

“We are always looking to enhance the retail mix at Priory Meadow, and so we’re excited to have a travel agent join us for the first time.”

Hays Travel is the UK’s largest independent travel agent and was voted the nation’s favourite for a second year, winning three gold awards at the British Travel Awards 2024: Best National Travel Retailer, Best Travel Agency for Cruise Holidays, and Best Retailer for Forex/Travel Money.

The branch at Priory Meadow, Hastings TN34 1PH will open 9:15am - 5:30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 9:30am - 5:30pm Wednesday; 9:15am - 5pm Saturday; 11am – 4pm Sunday Telephone 01424 572 604, email [email protected]

1 . Hays Travel in Hastings has moved to its new location inside Priory Meadow. L-R: Susan Andrews, Jessica Bookham and manager Sarah Barry. Hays Travel in Hastings has moved to its new location inside Priory Meadow. L-R: Susan Andrews, Jessica Bookham and manager Sarah Barry. Photo: staff

