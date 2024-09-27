Truffles Bakery has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to replace the front of Millets at 98A South Road.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2121. It was received on September 2 and is pending consideration.

Truffles’ planning statement said: “98 South Road is currently being used as a retail shop by Millets but this is in the process of closing down.”

It continued: "The current shop front is old and in need of modernisation. The proposal involves removing the existing shop front and replacing with a new modern aluminium frame and glass. The current door is in the middle of the shop front – this will be moved to the right hand side.”

The statement said step-free access would be maintained from the pedestrian walkway as it is now. It added that the door being moved would help maximise the available retail space.

It said: “The project is part of a wider shop redevelopment to enable Truffles Bakery to open a much needed bakery within Haywards Heath (there is no traditional bakery currently open within the town). This will enhance the variety of shops currently available within the town and reduce unnecessary journeys to our other local bakeries in Lindfield and Hurstpierpoint.”

The statement added that the project would only take one day to install with ‘minimal disruption’ to the high street. It said that the changes would result in a more ‘aesthetically pleasing’ store for the road.

The Millets shop at The Martlets in Burgess Hill also has ‘closing down’ posters up, offering ‘30 per cent off absolutely everything’. Millets have been approached for comment.

1 . Millets Millets in Haywards Heath photographed on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2409241

