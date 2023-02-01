Edit Account-Sign Out
Haywards Heath Business Association to hold Muddy Stilettos event at Turners Hill

Haywards Heath Business Association is holding a special event to help business owners build connections this month.

By Lawrence Smith
3 minutes ago

Networking with Muddy Stilettos will be at Alexander House Hotel, Turners Hill, on Wednesday, February 22 (5pm-7pm).

Sussex business owners can make new contacts and build vital relationships over complimentary ‘fizz’ from House Coren and fresh juices from Honest Juice.

An HHBA spokesperson said: “Muddy Stiletto’s deputy editor in chief, Rachel Jane, will be sharing more about the UK’s lifestyle platform and how they work with businesses and brands across Sussex and beyond. Sally Ashby, commercial manager for Sussex and SE/SW London will be on hand afterwards to answer any questions regarding commercial partnerships.”

Networking with Muddy Stilettos will be at Alexander House Hotel, Turners Hill, on Wednesday, February 22. Picture: Google Street View
This ticket only event is free for HHBA members and Muddy Stilettos guests. People can book as members or non-members. If you are a first-time guest then membership is required to attend further events.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk. Spaces are limited for non-HHBA members.

