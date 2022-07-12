Busy Brains Activity Packs was chosen from hundreds of Theo’s previous Small Business Sunday Winners, and has been awarded an exhibition space at the prestigious Spring Fair in Birmingham.

This will allow Busy Brains to showcase its popular activity cards for children aged 0-5 to thousands of leading retail brand buyers.

Former deputy headteacher Lauren Brown said: “Having always told the children in my classes to aim high and have a go, I decided to apply never really expecting I would win.

Haywards Heath entrepreneur Lauren Brown with Theo Paphitis

“I am absolutely blown away and so excited at the new retail opportunities this could create for the business.”

Lauren added: “I set up this business to help parents to raise happy, healthy children and encourage play that supports their development.

“Gaining interest from retail buyers would help me support thousands more families.”

The competition win is the second in the past 12 months for the Mid Sussex entrepreneur, after she won membership to Theo’s Small Business Sunday Network and annual networking event.

The national recognition follows two years of growth for Busy Brains since its launch just before lockdown.

Busy Brains Activity Packs provides parents and carers of babies, toddlers and children (under five) with simple, inexpensive, play-at-home activity ideas to support learning.

The activity cards are available at www.busybrainsactivitypacks.co.uk.

They have received positive reviews from UK families and are now sent all over the world including Europe, Australia, Japan and Hawaii.