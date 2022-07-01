Haywards Heath businesses win big at the Muddy Stiletto’s Sussex Awards

The Urban Sanctuary in Sussex Road, which offers treatments for both the mind and body, was voted Best Beauty Salon.

Photographer and fitness guru, Esther Featherstone of Swoove Fitness won Best Fitness Instructor.

The Green Tree Gallery at Borde Hill won Best Art Space for its brilliant displays of art and crafts and providing affordable art.

Hugo Johnson (left) and Richard Talman from RTFJ Bespoke Jewellers in Haywards Heath scooped a coveted Muddy Stiletto's Award. Picture courtesy of RTFJ

Jeweller RTFJ, which comprises master goldsmith Richard Talman, who has also featured on The Repair Shop, and Hugo Johnson, the first winner of the BBC’s All That Glitters, won Best Jeweller.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards, now in their ninth year, champion the best lifestyle businesses, chosen by their readers and broken down into 28 countries and counties.

Town mayor, Councillor Howard Mundin, said: “How brilliant to see so many businesses from Haywards Heath winning first place in these coveted awards, and what wonderful talent we are fortunate to have locally.

"I know from personal experience that these businesses give so much back to the local community so it’s fantastic to see them being recognised in this way.

“My congratulations to Gemma Kent and her wonderful team at The Urban Sanctuary, to the marvellously creative Jill Housby and Samantha Phillips at the Green Tree Gallery, to the super talented Richard and Hugo at RTFJ and to the awesome Esther Featherstone, who must have gained her edge in the fitness category after all those years as boisterous Bella on the Tweenies!