Lauren Brown, of Busy Brains Activity Packs, was awarded a prestigious #WOW badge after she entered the Women on Wednesday competition.

The contest, which takes place every week, was launched by Jacqueline in 2011 to celebrate the growing number of UK businesswomen.

Lauren said: “I’m so excited to receive the WOW Award and become part of this amazing network, to learn from others and support Busy Brain’s growth.”

Lauren Brown, the founder of the Haywards Heath-based Busy Brains Activity Packs

She added: “I set up the business as the first five years of children’s lives are so important for their future wellbeing, yet often parents don’t get enough support at this time.”

Lauren’s educational activity cards are for parents of babies, toddlers and children up to five. Each set contains fun and educational play ideas, as well as milestone guides and explanations of how children learn.

Jacqueline selects the winners of her contest by looking for interesting businesses with strong brand values and the potential to grow. The WOW community offers female entrepreneurs the opportunity to share advice, support each other and trade.