Haywards Heath estate agents raise funds for The Children’s Trust by cycling 87k

Staff at a Haywards Heath estate agents raised charity funds this week by cycling the equivalent of the London to Brighton on an exercise bike

Rebecca Harrison-James, office manager at Cubitt and West Office in South Road, said the team took it in turns to ride 87 kilometres in 15k intervals outside the office.

She said they have raised £70 so far for The Children’s Trust.

Rebecca told the Middy: “All the bikes are going round to the different branches of Cubitt and West, our own estates, to see how much money we can raise.”

The Children’s Trust is a charity for children with brain injuries, offering rehabilitation, education and community services through skilled teams that work with children, young people and families. The charity said: “Every year 40,000 children in the UK are left with a brain injury as a result of an accident or illness and it can be devastating.”