Haywards Heath funeral home offers something different with a more affordable option

Bridee Whyte Funeral Services in Haywards Heath is making things much more affordable for people dealing with the loss of a loved one.

By Brian WhyteContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:05 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:06 GMT

People tend to believe there are only two options when it comes to arranging a funeral.

There is the traditional Crematorium Service, with a hearse, velvet curtains and all mourners needs to leave as soon as time is up as another family wait outside – the average price of this is around £4,100.

The growing trend is for Direct Cremation, advertised on TV and Online as a more affordable solution. There is no service, no viewing of the deceased, the body is collected and the Ashes are returned – average cost is around £1,400.

Brian and Donna of Bridee Whyte Funeral Services
Brian and Donna of Bridee Whyte Funeral Services
Brian and Donna of Bridee Whyte Funeral Services

There is a third option, and Brian and Donna, at Bridee Whyte Independent Funeral Home in South Street, is leading the way – and it costs much less than you would think.

A stunning service room with seating for up to 40 means families can have the service they really want, without the expense of the traditional way.

Visual tributes on a huge flat screen TV, wonderful acoustics and a lighting system that can adapt to the families wishes. There are weekend or evening service options at no extra cost. Rather than asking families to leave as soon as the service ends it is the opposite here, Brian and Donna encourage families to stay as long as they want after the service to say their own good byes, they even supply marker pens for families to write messages on the coffin if they wish.

The Funeral Home is warm, welcoming and friendly making it a much nicer environment for younger people to attend the service. The service itself is most definitely a Celebration of Life, nothing morbid about this place.

Whatever you think a Funeral Home looks and feels like, Brian and Donna want you to think again - we do things differently, we offer much better value and the Funeral Home Service at Bridee Whyte is always as special as your love one.

Give them a ring. Pop in and see for yourself.

Visit brideewhytefunerals.co.uk to find out more.

Haywards Heath