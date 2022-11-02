Haywards Heath optician urges people to get hearing checked to prevent frustration and isolation

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has a branch at 86 South Road, said 43 per cent of people with hearing loss had experienced isolation, according to a recent survey.

But the results also showed that 64 per cent ofpeople who had resolved their issue with hearing aids now felt closer to their family.

Rachel East, manager of the South Road branch, said: “Evidence suggests that people wait on average ten years before seeking help for their hearing loss yet the earlier it is treated the better. Struggling to hear what is being said or continually asking people to repeat themselves is not much fun and there are bigger issues at stake too.”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care has a branch at 86 South Road in Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel said that hearing loss, when left untreated, can lead to withdrawal from social situations, as well as feeling down and an increased risk of dementia.

She said: “It may feel like a big step to book a hearing check and that it’s something that can be put off, but we would urge people to act, especially in Hearing Awareness Month. For family and friends who are concerned it is also a timely reminder to encourage loved ones to take that first step.”

Scrivens said the most common signs of age-related hearing loss are: finding it difficult to keep up with a conversation, mishearing what others are saying, regularly asking people to repeat themselves, family and friends complaining that the TV or radio is too loud, feeling tired or stressed due to straining to hear what people are saying, finding it difficult to hear people over the phone, and avoiding social occasions and noisy environments because you cannot hear what others are saying.

Advertisement Hide Ad