Residents from Haywards Heath and the surrounding areas have been challenged to come up with a name for a new retirement development on Boltro Road.

Developer and manager of retirement communities McCarthy Stone said the winner of the What’s in a Name? competition will get £200 and see the development bear the chosen name when it opens.

Once complete, the retirement living development will comprise a collection of stylish one and two-bedroom apartments designed for the over 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Burley, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone, said: “Our latest development in Haywards Heath will offer a unique opportunity for retirees to continue enjoying an independent and active lifestyle within a vibrant community, and so we are eager to find a suitable name that reinforces this. We are looking for a name which will really represent the local community; and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to names integrating elements of the town’s rich history. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to put their own stamp on the town’s future history and we can’t wait to see their suggestions.”

An example of a McCarthy Stone apartment

The names are subject to approval from Mid Sussex District Council. The winner will be notified once the name has been approved. For more terms and conditions, visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/haywards-heath-naming. To find out more about the development call 0800 153 3435 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.

Entrants can email their suggestion to [email protected] with their proposed development name, as well as the reason behind it. Entrants are asked to include their name and contact details in the email and add ‘Haywards Heath naming competition’ in the email subject header. The competition is open to people of all ages from the local and surrounding areas and the deadline for entries is Sunday, September 17.