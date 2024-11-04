Haywards Heath rooms with a view sold at auction

A six-floor flat with panoramic views over Haywards Heath went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Two-bedroom 18 Stockwell Court in Gower Road was among 173 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £90,000 leasehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Friday, November 1.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “I was not surprised to see strong interest in this purpose-built flat offering light and spacious accommodation and with panoramic views over the town centre and surrounding countryside from all rooms.

“Our buyer could see that although now in need of redecoration and some updating, this flat will make an excellent home once works have been completed.”

Situated in the heart of the town, the flat also has an allocated parking space, accessed via the first floor car deck.

The property is located close to the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities, including the mainline station, and has excellent road links to London, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23 and M23.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the final one of eight this year, goes live on Monday, December 9 and ends on Wednesday, December 11. Closing date for entries is November 18 and the catalogue is available from November 22.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.