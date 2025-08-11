Haywards Heath’s high street could get new flats: application aims to make ‘productive and efficient use’ of existing site next to park

A company is hoping to build new flats on Haywards Heath’s high street by adding a storey to an existing building.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyfield Estates Ltd has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via agent William Deakins Architect, to create five one-bedroom flats at Victoria Gate, 119-127 South Road.

The application said four of the flats would be within a new third floor mansard roof extension while one would be in a part second floor mansard roof extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site next to Victoria Park is currently used for retail on the ground floor, with the first and second floors being residential flats.

Hyfield Estates Ltd wants to create five one-bedroom flats at Victoria Gate, 119-127 South Road, in Haywards Heath. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement said the appearance of the mansard facades would allow the extension ‘to be visually read as a “roof” above the brick building’.

It said: “The dormer windows will be paired, with the projecting pair articulating the facade in line with the vertical brick bays set up by the arches at ground floor level.”

The plan does not involve creating any new car parking spaces but would see the creation of five new cycle spaces in the rear car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement by KLW Planning and Development Consultants said the proposals would improve the building’s appearance ‘by adding a roofscape to what is otherwise a somewhat featureless design form’.

It said the addition of one storey would be a ‘relatively modest change’ and result in a roofline that is ‘slightly higher’ than the neighbouring property. But the statement said this should be acceptable because Victoria Gate is an ‘end stop’ on the road.

It said: “The proposed apartments would offer good quality self-contained, purpose built accommodation.”

It also said there should be no adverse impacts on neighbouring residents, adding: “The proposals would make productive and efficient use of the existing site without enlarging the built footprint. The proposals would not impinge on the continued operation of the various retail premises at ground floor level but would enhance the established mixed-use situation and add to the vitality of this part of the Town Centre as encouraged with both the Local Plan and Neighbourhood Plan and as supported by the NPPF.”

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1686.