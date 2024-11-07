Healthcare training provider set for growth following acquisition

A business that specialises in non-clinical healthcare training is set to expand following an acquisition negotiated and delivered by Crawley-based corporate finance specialists Watersheds.

Reading-based Miad Healthcare provides innovative and informative training to the healthcare market in the UK, covering areas including leadership and development; business and governance; and patient safety.

The services it provides to organisations within primary, secondary and community care ensure that they are well-resourced to cope with the growing demands on this critical sector.

The sale to Telford-based training provider TTC Group will provide a number of synergistic benefits; enabling TTC to expand into the healthcare sector; and for Miad to develop their offering in line with the evolving demands of the industry.

John Stopher, Watersheds, (centre) with Liz Brewer (l) and Libby Ryan (r) of Miad Healthcare

Libby Ryan, Managing Director of Miad, explained: “Miad is a small organisation with not many staff and so we were in need of finding a bigger ‘engine’ to help us drive growth after reaching a plateau in terms of what we could achieve on our own. There are a lot of synergies and opportunities between Miad and TTC Group and we expect to see huge efficiencies especially in how we run resources and processes moving forward.

“We’re very pleased to be taking all of our staff on this journey with us and to also be working alongside TTC’s experienced management team. Throughout the process we’ve received excellent advice and support from Watersheds.

"They showed huge attention to detail and it was clear that they really cared about what they do. As someone with no previous experience of selling a business, as well as needing to continue running the business on a day-to-day basis at the same time, they expertly guided me through the sale.”

John Stopher, Partner at Watersheds, added: “The public healthcare sector has experienced a lot of change in recent years, which presents businesses like Miad with opportunities to expand their offering, ultimately upskilling healthcare workers to meet the needs of a growing population.

“Miad has a successful track record and maintains a pivotal position in helping to improve the healthcare offering in the UK. There is significant growth potential on the horizon for Miad, however the company needed additional resource in terms of staffing, technology and operational efficiencies in order to achieve this.

“TTC Group is a growing training group, initially specialising in driver training but expanding into the wider training market. TTC offered the additional resource Miad needed to capitalise on its growing portfolio of opportunities, making them the perfect fit.”

Additional professional advice was provided by Thrings and Hazelwoods.