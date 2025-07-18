Heath Vets celebrated in the top 25 practices in the UK and best in county

On Thursday 19th June, Heath Vets proudly received national recognition at the BestUKVets Awards held at the Thames Rowing Club in Putney.

Heath Vets were honoured as one of the UK’s top veterinary practices, coming away with awards for being one of the Top 25 practices in the UK and Best in County.

The BestUKVets Awards, organised by VetHelpDirect, are celebrated annually to recognise veterinary practices that excel in customer satisfaction, based entirely on the number of outstanding 4 or 5-star reviews left by their own clients online. This year’s winners were determined from thousands of reviews gathered from practices listed on VetHelpDirect.com and Any-UK-Vet.co.uk and celebrated at the third in-person event in Putney.

The awards represent the genuine voices of pet owners from across the UK, celebrating the exceptional care and customer service provided by veterinary practices.

Sarah Solomon, Practice Owner, shared her pride in the team’s success.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have retained both of these titles at this year’s celebrations. This recognition means so much to us. It speaks volumes about the passion, dedication, and care that define our team every single day.

We’re incredibly grateful to our loyal clients for their ongoing support, and to our wonderful team for their unwavering kindness, hard work, and commitment. This achievement belongs to all of you.”

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect, commented: “The BestUKVets Awards were founded 13 years ago to recognise veterinary practices that deliver outstanding client satisfaction. We are delighted to honour Heath Vets, reassuring local pet owners that their beloved pets are receiving the highest standards of care.” For more details on the Awards, visit bestukvet.co.uk. For information about your local, independent, award-winning practice, visit: heathvets.com