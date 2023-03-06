Heathfield based travel agents experiences record start to the year

Heathfield-based Fred. Olsen Travel Agents has announced a record start to the year with sales up 91% in January 2023 compared with the same time last year and a best ever week and month for sales and income in January.

Submitted article

The branch out-performed its targets with sales buoyant on the high street as customers are keen to return to travel after three years of disruption due to Covid.

New business was very strong in January with 30% of sales coming from brand new customers who, following the pandemic, now value the service and knowledge of an agent more than ever and were looking for support, reassurance and protection. Customers were keen to take advantage of some great deals, particularly on cruise holidays, with 50% of sales coming from this sector with ex-UK departures proving most popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred. Olsen Travel Agents is reaping the rewards of continuing to open new retails shops during the pandemic. In addition, the company’s marketing campaign, ‘Find Your Happy Place’, which promotes holidays and cruises with all major UK operators, continues to deliver great results from both existing and new customers through a dedicated print and digital magazine, newspaper and magazine adverts, window displays, email and social media activity.

Fred. Olsen Travel Agents popular Holiday & Cruise Shows returned in January with the first taking place at Norwich Airport. The event was a huge success with 400 customers attending and 35 bookings made on the day. To date the show has delivered 44 bookings and £190,000 worth of sales. Further shows will take place in Ipswich and Norfolk later this year.

Fred. Olsen Travel Agents head of commercial, Paul Hardwick, said: “I’m delighted with our record-breaking start to the year which clearly demonstrates the positivity of consumers and the fact that they value the service, knowledge and protection that travel agents offer customers when booking their holidays and cruises. It is great to see that travel has returned and that people can get back to making memories and finding their happy place once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred. Olsen Travel has been a fixture on the high street for 35 years with 17 travel agencies: ten in East Anglia in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Colchester, Bury St Edmunds, Beccles and Norwich; six on the South coast in Hythe, Lymington, Westbourne, Christchurch, Ferndown and Dorchester; and one in the South East in Heathfield. Full details of all our branches can be found at www.fredolsentravelagents.co.uk. Each branch has its own strong identity and is run passionately by the branch manager and team who look to deliver unrivalled service and knowledge when sourcing the best holidays and cruises for their customers. In an age when much is made of the decline of the high street it is worth noting that Fred. Olsen Travel Agents have actually increased their number of high street outlets, opening 11 new shops in the past six years.