Heathfield toiletries manufacturer The English Soap Company wins first national business award

Sussex-based brand, The English Soap Company is celebrating after winning The Department of International Trade Exporter of the Year Award in the prestigious Business Champion Awards 2023.

Oliver Butts and Ailsa Cunningham of The English Soap Company with broadcaster Huw Edwards

The Business Champion Awards attract entries from the best innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs in the country. The judges for the Exporter category were looking for a business that operates in multiple countries, has forged excellent relationships with suppliers and has managed to survive and even turn a profit in the most challenging of times.

As part of the stringent awards process, Managing Director of The English Soap Company Oliver Butts had to do a presentation about his business’s processes and vision as well as how he supports local suppliers and has grown relationships of trust.

Oliver joined 140 other finalists at the East Wintergarden in London’s Canary Wharf for an evening hosted by the nation’s favourite broadcaster Huw Edward.

Oliver said: “Winning the Business Champion Awards means so much to me and the business. It’s an affirmation of all the hard work we’ve put into export and is testament to what we have been building up over the last 10 years. To have it sponsored by The Department of International Trade, an organisation who we’ve worked with over the years makes it extra special and I’m truly proud of what the team have done allowing us to win this award.

“Over the last few years we have won several regional awards but this is the first national award, so it’s hugely significant for the team.”Reflecting on the evening, awards’ Founder and Director Richard Alvin said: “We started the Business Champion Awards two years ago with a view to rewarding businesses nationwide. This year, word has obviously spread because we received applications from every county across the nation. Out of 140 finalists, only 20 were based in London.

“Running these awards is nothing short of inspirational and that sums up the overriding feeling I’ve been left with in the hours since; pride in my team for the smooth execution of the awards and sheer pride in our nation’s tenacious, dedicated business owners, all of whom are so deserving of their awards.”

Host, Huw Edwards added: “Times have been incredibly tough and SME business owners, all six million of them across the country, need to be celebrated. It was an honour to be part of the evening once again and ensure that they were rewarded for their hard work and effort.”

Now exporting to more than 40 countries, The English Soap Company is continually improving its products and services. A new retail site launched in February 2023 to improve the consumer journey making it easier for customers to use the site while modernising the look and feel to ensure the company stands out among competitors.

The latest product to launch is the Great British Soap designed with the King’s Coronation in mind for the upcoming celebrations. These soaps are a nod to British culture, taking influence from the royal family, alongside landmarks and traditions of all things British. The new paper wrapped soaps are available in two fragrances: Fine English Rose and Sandalwood amd Amber.

From its premises in Waldron near Heathfield, The English Soap Company manufactures luxury soap bars, toiletries and soy wax candles of the highest quality at affordable prices with a strong focus on sustainability. All products are cruelty free and hand finished, ensuring quality and care from start to finish.