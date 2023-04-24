Heathfield’s Cuculo Cheese and Wine announces a new partnership

Cuculo, cheese and wine specialist store is located on Heathfield High Street, East Sussex - it has been trading successfully for over 10 years, and has just announced a new partnership with two new directors to diversify the ownership of the business.

New partners Carla and Marco join co-founder James MacNay in a celebration.

The directors will now include James MacNay and his wife Cinzia Long who are joined by Carla Cianciaruso and Marco Gigliucci.

James MacNay, Cuculo co-owner said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Carla and Marco to join the Cuculo family. Both of them are well known to our customers and have been involved in the business for quite some time.

"Carla as the friendly experienced face of customer service and Marco as a specialist food and wine supplier. Although, you will now see both in store supported by Marco’s daughter Alessia and our trusted store assistants Joey and Freya.”

James and Cinzia recently relocated to Northern Italy with their son, Carlo, but they will remain actively involved in the business. They plan to return to Heathfield on a regular basis and also focus on sourcing new producers to ensure the supply of food and wine stays innovative and vibrant.

James is also developing an extension of Cuculo – MacNay Travel and Wine. Building on their love of wine and food and extensive experience in the high-end travel sector, they offer gastronomic walking, cycling and short tour holidays which introduce guests to the best food and wine of their home region Piedmont.

Carla, who is originally from Lazio, is now settled in Heathfield with her son and husband Michele who runs the Dough Miky. She said: “I am excited to be investing in a business in Heathfield where I live, being local is great and I know so many of our lovely customers personally. Heathfield is so friendly and a good place to be based.”

Marco went on to explain their future plans. “There will be a light touch reorganisation of the shop enabling us to increase our focus on pairing food and wine with small plates, monthly wine tastings to showcase our extensive list of wine for sale by the bottle or case plus themed mini menus to go with our deli-boards.

"Provisions include a huge selection of over 100 artisan cheeses, charcuterie and ham, groceries, fresh coffee blends, chocolates and confectionery. We also serve great coffee and sweet treats with tables inside and out.

