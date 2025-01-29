Heathrow third runway will create 'thousands of good jobs', says union

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A third runway at Heathrow will bring thousands of good skilled jobs, GMB Union has said following Chancellor Rachel Reeves' growth speech.

The construction of a new runway, announced by the Chancellor today, will represent a significant boost for both the local and national economy the union added.

Perry Phillips, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “The Heathrow third runway expansion has finally been cleared for take-off.

“We welcome the Government’s decision and the thousands of good, unionised jobs and apprenticeships the project will create.

“The project represents a huge boost for construction skills in this country, which will be vital for future infrastructure projects.

“A new runway will enable the UK to capitalise on Heathrow’s importance as the world’s most connected airport, generating billions for the economy and demonstrating the Government’s commitment to delivering growth.

“Let’s get on and build it, without further delay.”

In her speech, the Chancellor said: “Heathrow is at the heart of the openness of the UK as a country, it connects us to emerging markets all over the world, opening up new opportunities for growth. Around three quarters of all long haul flights from the UK go from Heathrow, over 60% of UK air fright comes through Heathrow and around 15 million business travellers used Heathrow in 2023.”

She continued: “A third runway could create more than 100,000 jobs. For international investors, persistent delays have cast doubts about our seriousness about improving our economic prospects.”

You can read more on her growth speech here.