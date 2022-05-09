Help create Hassocks’ green canopy by applying for a free tree

In support of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, Taylor Wimpey South Thames is offering to supply trees to residents and community groups.

The company is urging people to nominate households and causes that would benefit from a tree or trees planted in their grounds.

Louise Adams, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are delighted to be able to support this wonderful initiative to commemorate Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne.

“We are committed to supporting the communities in which we build, while making a meaningful contribution to the environment and leaving a lasting legacy for many years to come, so I’d like to encourage as many people as possible to get in touch and help us create Hassocks’ very own green canopy.”

To put forward a nomination email [email protected]

wimpey-pr.co.uk. Entries will close on May 31 and successful applicants will be contacted by June 1.

Ockley Park, Taylor Wimpey’s South Thames’ new site in Hassocks, will provide 500 homes with a mix of two-bedroom apartments and two to five bedroom houses. It is set to launch summer 2022.

