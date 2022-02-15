Help to get on Track and launch a new business in Bognor Regis

Startup Club will give residents thinking of starting their own business or looking to turn their passion into a career all the resources they need to set up and begin trading, including weekly expert-led workshops and support.

Starting in March at the creative and digital co-working space, The_Track, the eight-week programme is held every Tuesday from 6-8pm in order to fit around work and childcare needs.

Worth is complete at The Track, Bognor Regis. Photo by Chantale Goble, Goble Photography

Each session features a workshop where individuals will learn everything they need to transform an idea into an enterprise, from creating a business and marketing plan through to identifying customers and building a brand.

The programme is being delivered by the operator of The_Track, Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq), and comes as part of a wider programme taking place in TownSq Hubs across the UK, including Wrexham, Bicester, Rhyl and Islington.

During January and February, over 48 sessions will be delivered by a host of local experts.

The_Track is located in Bognor Regis railway station and is an initiative led by West Sussex County Council, with the support of Coast to Capital LEP.

The Hub has grown a vibrant community of startups, freelancers and SMEs, recently partnering with the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board to support local businesses.

Championing startups and flexible working, the team is keen to encourage local people to consider self employment as a genuine career path, without the worry that they should already have a fully-formed plan, a financial war chest or a completely free schedule.

Georgia Alston is Community Manager at The_Track and is looking forward to meeting the next Startup Club cohort: “We’ve already met so many remarkable entrepreneurs with inspiring stories from the previous support events we’ve run and I have no doubt that there are lots more out there with great business ideas.

“However, for so many, a fear of failure and unrealistic ideas about working for themselves holds them back from putting their ideas into action – that’s where Startup Club comes in.

“We want to be there for people to build their confidence, answer their questions and remove the barriers that prevent them from taking the leap into entrepreneurship.

“It can be tough to take these steps alone, especially if it seems that no one around you shares or believes in your ambition – but we do!

“The programme will give individuals everything they need to turn their idea into an actual business, from the business plan and legal stuff, right the way through to marketing and sales.

“What’s more, they’ll be part of a community of people on the same journey, solving problems together.

“It will be delivered by other business owners who have been there and done it themselves and understand the challenges we all face in our personal and professional lives.

“We would love to hear from anyone in the Bognor Regis or wider West Sussex area with an interest in starting a business, or even just a passion and the desire to take control of their career, to get in touch and see how our StartUp Club programme can help them.”

Startup Club in Bognor Regis will take place on March 1 at The_Track in Bognor Regis railway station.