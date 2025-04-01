Henry Adams acquires Selsey Properties Lettings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent estate agency, Henry Adams, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Selsey Properties Lettings, a well-established lettings agency serving the Selsey community since 1991.

Founded and operated by Richard and Gail Isted, Selsey Properties Lettings has been a cornerstone of the local property market for over three decades. When the Isteds decided to retire, they selected Henry Adams to continue their legacy of personal, professional service to landlords and tenants in the area.

Commenting on the decision, Richard said, "We felt that the time is right for us to step down to spend more quality time with family and friends and less on the phone!

"When it comes to property management, finding the right team to handle both the needs of landlords and tenants is crucial. We are very confident that Henry Adams will provide an exceptional service, ensuring that both parties are well looked after. They already have local staff with a presence in Selsey, which was particularly important for us with our reputation of being the local lettings agent.”

Gail added, “We have found the whole transaction with Henry Adams seamless and the day-to-day communication has been fantastic. Once we started the acquisition process, we knew straightaway that the fit was 100% right. Both Nick and Danielle at Henry Adams were incredibly professional. From how they dealt with us, we could see that our clients would be in safe hands.

“We would like to thank Ian Wiggett and his team, and of course our landlords, tenants and local contractors for their incredibly kind messages of support and congratulations and wish everyone success in the future.”

Richard and Gail will remain involved in a consultancy role to help ensure a smooth handover following the transition to Henry Adams on 1 April 2025.

Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams, said, "Richard and Gail have built a very reputable local business over the years, and we’d like to thank them for entrusting us with taking good care of its future.

"Being local to the area myself, I know what makes Selsey such a special place to live. We are delighted to welcome the landlords and tenants of Selsey Properties Lettings to Henry Adams as we get to know them and their properties in this lovely part of the world.”

For more information about the services provided by Henry Adams Selsey or Henry Adams Lettings, visit their website at www.henryadams.co.uk.