Henry Adams estate agents wins Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for fourth consecutive year

Henry Adams Estate Agency has once again been recognised for its exceptional customer service, receiving the top Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the company has achieved this prestigious accolade, which represents the highest level of recognition from Feefo, a leader in verified customer reviews.

The Platinum Trusted Service Award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver a world-class customer experience by delivering standards that go above and beyond.

Gareth Overton, head of residential sales at Henry Adams, said, “Thanks to all our amazing customers who’ve taken the time to write us a review on Feefo, we’re incredibly proud to receive this award for the fourth year running. It highlights the trust our customers place in us and shows the commitment of our entire team to provide the highest standards of service.

“We’re especially proud because this award is based on genuine feedback from our customers. Looking ahead to 2025, we remain committed to maintaining these high standards and continuing to put our customers first."

Feefo established the Trusted Service Awards in 2014 to recognise brands that use its platform to collect verified customer reviews and which receive consistently outstanding feedback from their customers.

Working with over 6,500 brands globally, Feefo helps both businesses and consumers make better decisions, and enabling brands to deliver more personalised experiences.

The Platinum Trusted Service Award is reserved for businesses that have already achieved Gold Trusted Service standard for three consecutive years. To qualify for Gold, companies must collect at least 50 reviews with a rating of 4.5 or higher during the previous calendar year.

Henry Adams secured the award based on 396 customer reviews in 2024, achieving an impressive average score of 4.9 out of 5.

What’s more, the firm’s latest Net Promoter Score (NPS) score - which measures customer experience and how likely customers would be to recommend Henry Adams to friends - revealed Henry Adams has achieved a rating of 87. A score above 70 is widely considered to be outstanding.

Congratulating Henry Adams on winning this year’s Feefo Platinum Award, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said, “During these economically challenging times, it's inspiring to see companies like Henry Adams consistently going above and beyond for their customers. The Trusted Service Awards recognise businesses that don't just meet expectations – they exceed them. These awards celebrate companies that gather genuine feedback and use it to deliver exceptional customer experiences. The dedication shown by this year's winners sets a benchmark for customer service excellence.”

Read the latest verified reviews for Henry Adams on Feefo or discover why so many customers rate the Henry Adams service as ‘exceptional’, contact your local Henry Adams branch or visit henryadams.co.uk.