Henry Adams expands Lettings Portfolio beyond 3,000 managed properties following strategic acquisitions

Henry Adams, the independent estate agency group operating across West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey, has announced significant growth following the successful acquisition of two local lettings businesses. The additions of Charles Peck Lettings (November 2024) and Selsey Properties Lettings (March 2025) have taken the Henry Adams managed portfolio to over 3,000 properties, strengthening the group’s position as one of the leading residential lettings specialists in the region.

With offices across three counties providing residential sales and lettings services, as well as specialist departments in planning, strategic land, rural and commercial property, and fine art auctions held at the group’s Chichester saleroom, Henry Adams continues to broaden its reach while maintaining its award-winning personal service.

“We’re delighted to welcome landlord clients and staff from Charles Peck and Selsey Properties into the Henry Adams family,” said Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams. “Our strategy for sustainable growth is firmly rooted in delivering great service to all our customers so we’re proud to see our lettings portfolio growing significantly.

“We’re still open to further acquisition opportunities, so any estate agency owners thinking of selling are welcome to get in touch. I appreciate this can be a sensitive issue, so calls can be made in complete confidence and I’m open to exploring different structures to make the deals work well for everyone involved.”

Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams, has overseen the continued expansion of Henry Adams and welcomes new growth opportunities

This approach is endorsed by Gail Isted, co-owner of Selsey Properties Lettings, who said, “We have found the whole transaction with Henry Adams seamless and the day-to-day communication has been fantastic. Once we started the acquisition process, we knew straightaway that the fit was 100% right. From how they dealt with us, we could see that our clients would be in safe hands.”

This dedicated approach is reflected in a strong performance across the wider business. Gareth Overton, Head of Residential Sales, said, “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year but I am hugely proud of my team. The residential business at Henry Adams has delivered a record-breaking performance on income, a stunning uplift on last year's results with net sales up 35% and exchanged income up 45%. Four of our offices have also broken individual records on income - incredible achievements thanks to their diligence and hard work.”

Henry Adams remains committed to investment in people, technology, and expansion opportunities to grow its diverse services. The organisation is actively seeking more partnerships, acquisitions or joint ventures in the coming months. Interested parties should contact Ian Wiggett at [email protected] to discuss opportunities in confidence.