Henry Adams launches specialist Block and Estate Management Service

Henry Adams has announced the launch of its dedicated Block and Estate Management service from 1 July 2025. With over 30 years of expertise and a reputation for excellence across residential sales, lettings, surveying and commercial property, Henry Adams is now expanding into this specialist sector to meet growing demand for reliable, transparent, and professional block management.

Extending across East and West Sussex, Hampshire, and surrounding areas, the new service offers comprehensive, hands-on management for all types of residential blocks and estates.

The division covers the whole Henry Adams region and will be led by Ashley Wilson, a seasoned property management professional with more than a decade of sector experience. Ashley brings a track record of managing a wide variety of estates, from listed buildings to modern developments, while delivering high standards of compliance and communication with both residents and clients. He will report to Director Jodie Gregory.

The new division will begin managing a range of schemes from day one. Management services extend to all types of estates, including apartment complexes, gated communities, heritage properties, mixed-use developments, and large-scale housing schemes.

“Effective estate management goes far beyond basic maintenance,” said Ashley Wilson, Head of Estate Management at Henry Adams. “It’s about preserving long-term value, ensuring legal and financial compliance while helping to build thriving communities. We approach every development as if it were our own so that our clients can relax, knowing their properties are in safe hands. Each project is managed professionally but still with personal attention.”

The new Henry Adams Block & Estate Management service includes:

24/7 emergency response from experienced property managers

Tailored management action plans

A secure, real-time client portal for directors, leaseholders, and freeholders

Full legal and financial compliance

Transparent, published fees with no hidden costs

Henry Adams is already working with developers, RMCs, RTMs and freeholders ahead of the launch, with interest high.

Jodie Gregory, Director at Henry Adams, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Ashley to the team. His experience and proactive attitude will really benefit our clients and their residents. Block and Estate Management is a natural extension of our property services, designed to support clients with the care, repair, and financial management of their buildings. It’s clear there’s real appetite for a more transparent, can-do approach in property management and that’s exactly what we’re here to deliver.”

To find out more, or to arrange a discussion about your estate, block or property scheme, contact Ashley, Jodie and the Henry Adams team on 01243 841222, or visit henryadams.co.uk.