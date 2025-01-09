Henry Adams Planning announces new Planner appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Henry Adams Planning has announced the appointment of Lucy Robinson, who joins the team as a Planner. Lucy will be based at the company’s Rowan House office, situated in the heart of Chichester. A graduate of Bournemouth University with a first-class degree in Geography, Lucy has a particular interest in flood risk management, water and nitrate neutrality, and sustainable development. She is focused on creating positive change in the community and environment and is committed to sustainability.

“I chose to join Henry Adams because of their wealth of knowledge and expertise not only in planning but also in land, development, property, and surveying,” said Lucy Robinson, BSc, Planner at Henry Adams. “Henry Adams provides a fantastic opportunity to grow my skills and expand my knowledge and the team has been incredibly supportive and welcoming. I’m excited to contribute to the projects we’ll be working on together and to see the plans & hard work come to life!”

Henry Adams Planning Consultancy now has six planners with specialist skills covering strategic planning, placemaking, rural development, appeals, heritage and environmental credit schemes. The team takes a fresh innovative approach combined with traditional values to identify and optimise planning opportunities.

Peter Cleveland, Head of Planning at Henry Adams, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Lucy to the team. Her enthusiasm for planning, combined with her keen interest in sustainability and the environment, makes her a great fit for our team as we continue to grow our services. Lucy’s fresh insights and academic excellence will no doubt bring valuable contributions to our clients and projects.”

Peter Cleveland, Head of Planning at Henry Adams, welcomes Lucy Robinson to the successful Planning Team

Lucy has spent most of her life in Steyning, where she grew up on a farm. Outside of work, Lucy is an avid horse rider and regularly competes or explores the South Downs with her pony, Diamond, whom she has owned for over a decade.

In her new role, Lucy will be working within the Henry Adams Planning team alongside Senior Planners, Dawn Appleton, Ellie White and Becky Tier, and Associate Partner, Helen Murch MRTPI BTP MA (Urban Design). Helen joined Henry Adams Planning last year as part of the company’s expansion to reflect the growth of the business in terms of new clients and projects.

For more information about the range of services offered by Henry Adams Planning, contact the team on 01243 533633 or visit www.henryadams.co.uk/planning.