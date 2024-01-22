Henry Adams recognised with a top customer service award for third consecutive year

The Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2024 has been awarded to Henry Adams Estate Agency as an independent seal of excellence. This is the highest level of award from Feefo, which collects verified customer reviews for companies including Axa, Flight Centre, and Autotrader.Henry Adams has 13 successful sales offices across the region, including Chichester, Bognor Regis, Storrington, and Midhurst.

The platform’s Platinum Trusted Service Award recognises businesses that ‘consistently deliver a world-class customer experience’.

Gareth Overton, head of residential sales at Henry Adams, said, “We’re extremely proud to receive this award, especially as it’s the third year running. Our customers’ reviews have shown that we’re listening to what they’re looking for from a professional and effective estate agent. It’s also a reflection of all the hard work everyone in our branches does to make sure individual sales go through as smoothly as possible.

“Thank you to each one of our customers, not just for their amazing reviews, but also for trusting Henry Adams with selling their home.”

Feefo established the Trusted Service Awards in 2014 to recognise brands that use the platform to collect genuine reviews and receive exceptional feedback from their customers.

Working with over 6,500 brands, Feefo is the world's largest provider of verified reviews, helping brands understand customers by analysing verified reviews and providing insight into trends, needs and habits.

Feefo has presented Platinum Trusted Service Awards to businesses that have achieved Gold standard for three consecutive years. To receive a Gold Trusted Service Award, businesses must have collected at least 50 reviews rated above 4.5/5 during 2023.

Based on more than 260 customer ratings over the past year, Henry Adams has achieved 4.9 out of 5.

Congratulating Henry Adams on winning this year’s award, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said, “The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.

“Particular congratulations to Henry Adams for winning a Platinum Trusted Service Award by providing great customer service consistently over a number of years. I look forward to seeing them continue to achieve next year and beyond.”