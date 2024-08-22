Henry Adams strengthens planning team with senior hire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Henry Adams Planning & Development team, which covers the southern counties including West Sussex, Surrey & Hampshire, has appointed Helen Murch as an Associate Partner.

Helen moved from her previous position as Head of Planning at Tandridge District Council to join Henry Adams in Chichester on Monday, August 12. She has wide-ranging planning experience along with a degree in town planning, an MA in Urban Design, and is a Chartered Town Planner.

Helen spent her initial years in England before moving to New Zealand where she secured a planning degree and gained experience working in development and environmental fields. Upon her return to the UK she gained valuable experience with Planning Departments in London and the South East including Havant, Surrey Heath, Windsor & Maidenhead, LB Enfield, and most recently, Tandridge - the most easterly of the Surrey local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen's decision to join Henry Adams was based on her enthusiasm for urban design and natural capital.

Helen Murch MRTPI BTP MA (Urban Design) joins Henry Adams Planning team as an Associate Partner.

“I want to be able to give back to the community and contribute to better planning decisions. I’m passionate about how we can make improvements in design and green infrastructure to enhance place-making and nature recovery. I’m also fascinated by biodiversity, biophilic design and regenerative farming. The Henry Adams portfolio of clients spans all these areas and I’m looking forward to helping to make a positive difference," she said.

An early interest in geography, maps and the natural environment steered Helen towards a career in town planning where she could capitalise on these interests and build on her skills. She is also interested in arts and crafts, so is keen to explore the Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers Saleroom in Chichester.

David Adams, Partner at Henry Adams, said: “We have had a very successful 2024 so far in terms of successful planning applications and appeals. Helen will be a great addition to the team. She has a huge amount of relevant experience which will benefit our clients and is a highly capable and effective planning expert.”

For more information about Henry Adams Planning & Development, contact henryadams.co.uk or call 01243 533633.