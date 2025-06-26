Henry Adams wins 'Property Deal of the Year' at South Coast awards

Henry Adams has been named winner of Property Deal of the Year at the South Coast Property Awards. The awards ceremony was held in Southampton on 13 June 2025 and hosted by The Business Magazine in partnership with Insider.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises the sale of The Landings at Ford Airfield, a landmark development transaction close to the south coast of West Sussex. Representing one of the most significant disposals of its kind in southern England over the past decade, the deal marked a major achievement for the Henry Adams Development Land team and the culmination of 27 years of work by David Adams, partner of the firm.

In selecting The Landings as the winning ‘Property Deal of the Year’, judges said, “Not only is this a worthy winner in terms of the longevity and magnitude of the deal, but its social, economic and environmental impact on the wider region are truly impressive and outstanding. It is testament that perseverance and belief in a project really pays off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Landings is a 1,500-unit scheme and a key part of Ford’s regeneration. The sale required close collaboration across multiple departments within Henry Adams, including Development Consultancy, Agency and Planning. Despite the challenges of a complex and changing market, the team delivered a successful result for the landowner clients.

David Adams, Partner at Henry Adams, and his team received the award for 'Property Deal of the Year'

David Adams, Partner at Henry Adams, said, “This sale represents a milestone not only for Henry Adams but also for the future of Ford and the surrounding area. It reflects the strength of our long-term client relationships and our extensive knowledge of the land and planning environment across the South East. It was a complex set of negotiations and I’m incredibly proud of everyone who contributed to making this possible.”

The South Coast Property Awards celebrate excellence across the property industry in the South East, recognising standout projects, teams and individuals making a positive impact on the built environment. Henry Adams has cemented its position as a leading specialist in development land throughout the region.