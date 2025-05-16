With the sun (hopefully) here to stay, we’ve put together a list of establishments where you can dine outside while enjoying the warm weather.

We’re lucky to have so many great pubs and restaurants across the county. Below are just 21 of the best places to eat al fresco according to Google reviews, in no particular order.

1 . The Eight Bells - Jevington The Eight Bells in Jevington Road, Jevington, has a rating of 4.6 from 1,100 reviews Photo: Google

2 . Plough & Harrow - Litlington Plough & Harrow in The Street, Litlington, has a rating of 4.6 from more than 1,000 reviews Photo: Google

3 . Cove - Fairlight Cove, in Waites Lane, Fairlight has a rating of 4.5 from more than 250 reviews Photo: Google