Here are 21 of the best places to eat al fresco in East Sussex this summer

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 16:25 BST
Here are 21 amazing al fresco dining spots you need to try this summer in East Sussex.

With the sun (hopefully) here to stay, we’ve put together a list of establishments where you can dine outside while enjoying the warm weather.

We’re lucky to have so many great pubs and restaurants across the county. Below are just 21 of the best places to eat al fresco according to Google reviews, in no particular order.

The Eight Bells in Jevington Road, Jevington, has a rating of 4.6 from 1,100 reviews

1. The Eight Bells - Jevington

The Eight Bells in Jevington Road, Jevington, has a rating of 4.6 from 1,100 reviews Photo: Google

Plough & Harrow in The Street, Litlington, has a rating of 4.6 from more than 1,000 reviews

2. Plough & Harrow - Litlington

Plough & Harrow in The Street, Litlington, has a rating of 4.6 from more than 1,000 reviews Photo: Google

Cove, in Waites Lane, Fairlight has a rating of 4.5 from more than 250 reviews

3. Cove - Fairlight

Cove, in Waites Lane, Fairlight has a rating of 4.5 from more than 250 reviews Photo: Google

The Sussex Ox, in Milton Street, Alfriston, has a rating of 4.4 from more than 1,000 reviews

4. The Sussex Ox - Alfriston

The Sussex Ox, in Milton Street, Alfriston, has a rating of 4.4 from more than 1,000 reviews Photo: Google

