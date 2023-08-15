Here are the 10 businesses shortlisted for the title of 'best restaurant in Brighton'

Ten restaurants in Brighton have been nominated to be considered the best in the city.

The nominations are part of the British Restaurant Awards 2023 – which is also giving out nationwide awards including best new restaurant, best chef, best luxury restaurant, and restaurant of the year.

The awards is set to take place on September 5 and people can get involved by registering on www.telephonos.com and voting before September 1.

In no particular order, here are the restaurants that have been shortlisted in Brighton.

1 . Etch in Church Road, Brighton Etch in Church Road, Brighton Photo: Jon Rigby

2 . Terre a Terre in East Street, Brighton Terre a Terre in East Street, Brighton Photo: Google Maps

3 . The Saltroom in Kings Drive, Brighton The Saltroom in Kings Drive, Brighton Photo: Google Maps

4 . Tutto in Marlborough Place, Brighton The site where Tutto is Photo: Google Maps