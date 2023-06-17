Here are the Sussex vineyards that have come out on top in the WineGB Awards 2023

The medal winners of the annual WineGB Awards were announced on Friday, June 16.

Bluebell Vineyard Estates in Sheffield Green won three golds, three silvers and one bronze. Surgue South Downs in Pulborough was awarded one gold and one silver. Bewl Water Vineyard in Lamberhurst won one gold and one bronze. Ashling Park Estate in Chichester was given one gold. Digby Fine English in Arundel was awarded one gold and one silver. Oastbrook Estate Ltd in Robertsbridge won one gold, one silver and two bronze. Breaky Bottom Vineyard in Lewes was given one gold and three silvers. Ridgeview in Ditchling was recognised with two golds and one silver. While Albourne Estate in Hassocks won one gold, two silvers and three bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the awards is to send out a message of the quality, consistency and variety of the wines in England and Wales..

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

This year saw a record number of entries, with more than 100 producers entering from across 27 counties – with Sussex and Kent coming out top for awards, with 117 medal-winners between them.

Of all the medals awarded this year, 156 went to sparkling, (38 gold, 81 silver and 37 bronze) and 157 to still wines (10 gold, 64 silver and 83 bronze).

Co-chair of the judges Susie Barrie MW said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the quality of the whole range of wines that we tasted this year. We consistently see great sparkling wines and they only get better. What is great to see though is the evolution of the other categories, especially amongst the still wines, and the quality we are seeing really shows such enormous potential for the future. We also had more wines entering the innovation category this year which is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What’s also terrific is that the wins come not only from the largest producers but also some of the smallest, and from long established wineries to newcomers. Huge congratulations to all the medal winners.”

The trophy winners, including the unveiling of the ‘supreme champion – the wine of the year’, will be announced at the WineGB Awards ceremony in London on July 7.