Here’s how Stagecoach bus fares in West Sussex are changing

The operator says the price of singles will remain unchanged as will subscription ticket MegaRider Xtra for customers who continue travel regularly.

New day ticket bundles are also being introduced, Flexi 5 and Flexi 10.

These tickets offer five days for the price of four, or ten days for the price of seven and will be available to download on the Stagecoach Bus App.

These are the first changes to fares made by Stagecoach South for more than two years and reflect the rising costs of running services.

Since 2019, costs across the bus industry have risen by around 12 per cent, mainly driven by fuel and staff wage increases.

Stagtecoach says that almost all the money received in fares goes towards paying for the day-to-day running of services as well as investing in improvements.

The amount of money bus operators receive in fares to keep services running remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

Edward Hodgson, managing director for Stagecoach South, said: “Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the country and we are committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers.

“Like many sectors of the economy, bus operators are seeing significant cost inflation, primarily driven by increased fuel and staffing costs. At the same time, the money bus operators receive in fares to keep services running remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

“The changes we are making follow a fares freeze for over two years and are below the annual rise in inflation.

“As well as paying for the day to day running of the country’s vital bus networks, ticket costs help us to continue investing in improvements for our passengers, and pay our bus workers who have worked hard to keep communities connected and services running during the pandemic.

“We’re pleased to be introducing bundles of day tickets called Flexi 5 and Flexi 10. We recognise that customers travel and work patterns have changed since the pandemic, these new tickets will help ensure bus travel remains an attractive alternative to the car.

“Our single fares will not be changing either, along with MegaRider Xtra tickets; this is to help customers continue to get great value by moving to our subscription ticket if they’re travelling every day.”