Here’s how you can submit a story to the Sussex Express
Have you got a story you want to share?
Are you raising money for charity and need support? Have you launched a new book? Has your group or organisation been out and about? Have you got an event you want publicity for? Just use our new Submit Your Story page
Sussexworld and all of its newspaper titles have launched a new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and printed edition.
Using the link https://submit.nationalworld.com/ you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to our team.