Herstmonceux residents win thousands in lottery

It was a super Sunday for four lucky people in Herstmonceux after they each landed a cash prize of £30,000 each thanks to their postcode.

The Hurst Lane residents scooped the windfall when BN27 4TS was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday (July 7).

The prize was won as part of a special summer campaign, where a lucky postcode will be announced as a winner of the £30K prize every day and all the players in that postcode then pick up a cheque worth £30K for every ticket that they play with.