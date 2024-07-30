Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A science centre in Herstmonceux is on the search for a new premises after decades in its current home.

The Observatory Science Centre, in Herstmonceux, said it needs to leave its premises before the end of 2026 due to the building’s landlord not renewing the lease.

Abbie Rumbold, Interim CEO, said: “We will be very sad to leave the Observatory, which has been our home for the past 30 years but we are excited at the prospect of finding a new location for our many spectacular interactive science exhibits."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charitable organisation has operated from the Grade II* listed building since 1995, and said profit from its contract work is invested into the historic site.

Photo credit: The Observatory Science Centre

The group hosts a full programme of family workshops, educational courses and events such as ‘stargazing evenings’.

Ms Rumbold added: “We hope that moving will allow us to develop, with more space for science indoors and out and more school and holiday workshops - as well as all you usually expect from us – engaging exhibits, science shows and events.

"And hopefully all with increased accessibility so that more members of the community can benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until then it will be business as usual – we are looking forward to a great summer and then a year packed full of events for our 30th anniversary in 2025.”

Ms Rumbold has also asked people to get in touch at [email protected] if they know of any suitable new locations.

The historic site previously housed the Royal Greenwich Observatory (RGO), whose original purpose was to reduce shipwrecks by producing accurate star maps. At its peak, more than 200 scientists were employed here.

In 1990, the RGO moved to Cambridge, making way for the Observatory Science Centre. Upon its opening, Sir Patrick Moore declared that the Observatory had been ‘saved for science’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2004, extensive repairs were carried out to the buildings and telescopes with the help of a grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

The renovated telescopes are enjoyed by the general public, school pupils, college students and astronomical societies.