Historic Chichester pub set to reopen after seven years

Representatives for the site of the former The Bull Inn in Market Road was last month given permission to build an extension to provide a larger drinking and dining area in the pub and in its garden.

The plans (CC/22/00158/FUL) also include the extension of the garden terrace.

Plans were submitted in January this year and saw an influx of comments from residents who rejoiced at the possibility of the pub reopening but raised concerns about ‘overdevelopment’ in the city centre.

In the past week, residents have reported seeing brewery vans outside the venue, sparking hopes that an opening could be on the cards before Christmas.

The pub originally opened in the city in 1881, according to the Chichester Society, and boasts a rich history with much of the ownership recorded and can be found on the Chichester Society's website.

With 2020 and 2021 creating huge amounts of problems for the hospitality industry, recent successes for business owners across Chichester have shown the local industry is bouncing back with vigour.

The landlord and landlady of The Bell Inn in Broyle Road was given a new lease of life in June after shedding ties with its pub company to become fully independent.