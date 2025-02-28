Historic cottage near Crawley goes up for auction

A six-bedroom detached period cottage in need of updating in Horley, near Crawley, is coming up for auction in March.

Spacious 172 Lee Street is among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £330,000 to £350,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This attractive spacious detached period cottage has good sized garage and gardens.

AUCTION: 172 Lee Street, Horley

“The period property is arranged over three floors and retains many original features, including original wooden floors, exposed beams and is in need of updating.”

There are gardens surrounding the property extending to 0.17 acres mainly laid to lawn with tree and shrub borders, and a detached concrete garage with an up-and-over door.

The property, situated in the westerly edge of Horley and accessed via Whitemore Way, is opposite the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities in the vicinity with easy access to London, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby M23.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/145/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 18 March and concludes on Thursday 20 March.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.