Historic Eastbourne hotel which hosted Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin wins award
The Grand Hotel has been named ‘Large Business of the Year’ at the Eastbourne Business Awards.
The institution situated in King Edward’s Parade was built in 1875, and is home to 152 luxuriou sly-furnished bedrooms, some of which have accomodated Winston Churchill, Sir Ernest Shackleton, Charlie Chaplin and , more recently, Dame Helen Mirren.
Speaking about the win, general manager Jonathan Webley said: ‘This honour reflects our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, outstanding service, and positive contributions to the local community.
"Winning this accolade is genuinely humbling, inspiring us to persistently raise the standard in the hospitality industry.
"The dedication and passion of our team are truly commendable, and I couldn't be prouder of their hard work.
"This achievement underscores our collective commitment to providing exceptional experiences to all our guests.”
The hotel is home to a health club, with an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool spa, a cocktail bar, and two restaurants: The Mirabelle, which has gained ‘an exceptional reputation’ for its fine dining menus and The Garden Restaraunt, which is overseen by executive head chef Hrvoje Loncarevic.
It is also dog-friendly and any pooches visiting with guests will be treated to a dinner cooked by the chef.
Afternoon tea is served daily in various cosy nooks, lounges and in the Great Hall - a grand space where the BBC broadcasted its weekly ‘Grand Hotel’ show before the Second World War.
Guests can stay overnight from £209 per room. To book, call the Grand Hotel on: 01323 412345 or visit its website.